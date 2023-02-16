Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: L-G Promises 'big change in Yamuna' to Delhiites in six months | Read Details

Delhi: Clean Yamuna River is a dream for all Delhiites and Delhi L-G has now geared up to make a great change. Delhi L-G on Thursday promised to bring a big change in the river in six months. He stressed his strategy to provide fresh air, a good environment and a clean Yamuna to the residents of the National Capital. Further, he informed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not participating in this program.

Delhi L-G on Yamuna River

'We will show a big change in the Yamuna in six months. The campaign has been started from here. I do not want to comment on this (CM not participating in this program). My work is to give fresh air, a good environment and a clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena,' a tweet from ANI reads.

VK Saxena's meeting for the river

Earlier on February 14, Delhi L-G VK Saxena tweeted and informed about his meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the Hon'ble NGT for ensuring the rejuvenation of Yamuna. He chaired the meeting along with the Chief Secretary and Heads of other stakeholder Departments/Agencies.

During his 2nd meeting, he reviewed the progress of work on the decisions taken earlier. A tweet of Delhi L-G reads, 'Reviewed progress of works on decisions taken in the last meeting & asked officers to ensure that targets with regards to cleaning of drains falling in Yamuna, desilting of sewer lines, construction of STPs, management of septage etc are completed ahead of scheduled time lines.'

Quality should not be compromised

VK Saxena in his tweet further claimed that he emphasised ensuring that all works should be completed without compromising on equality. His tweet stated, 'Emphasized that all works should be completed without compromising on quality. Expressed satisfaction at the works so far in the desilting & tapping of in flowing drains in Najafgarh Drain-the main polluter of Yamuna, and asked for such efforts to be replicated in Shahdara Drain.'