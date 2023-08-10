Delhi LG VK Saxena extends ban on tobacco products for one more year in city, notification to be issued soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The ban on tobacco products has been extended for one more year in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has extended the prohibition on the manufacture, storage, sale or distribution of tobacco products in Delhi for a further period of one year, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

According to the Lt. Governor, tobacco products are now harming children and teenagers, and this menace needs to be controlled for the future generation. He emphasised that the notification must be vigorously enforced and that any carelessness towards its enforcement in the city will be tolerated.

LG issued ban order under Article 239 AA (4)

"The Lt Governor, while invoking his powers provided under Article 239 AA (4) of the Constitution of India, has issued these orders banning tobacco products, (Gutkha/Paan Masala) giving utmost importance to the issue of public health and in light of the rising number of oral cancer cases in the capital," an official said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, has prohibited and restricted the sale of products containing tobacco and nicotine to be used as ingredients in any food products.

Food Safety Department to issue notification

The Food Safety Department of the Delhi government will issue a notification extending the ban soon, following approval by the LG, the official said. "This move will prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of tobacco (flavoured, scented or mixed with any addictive) and going by the name or form of Gutka, Paan Masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, Kharra or otherwise by whosoever," he said. These banned products include packed or unpacked tobacco products and it will remain enforced for further one year, the official added.

ALSO READ: Govt bans import of cigarette lighters under Rs 20, says DGFT

Delhi High Court affirmed the ban

In April this year, the Delhi High Court had also affirmed a ban imposed by the food safety commissioner on the manufacture, storage and sale of gutka, paan masala, flavoured tobacco and similar products in the national capital, he said.

In March 2015, the Delhi government came out with the directive and ran campaigns on a large scale to educate the masses about the ban and harmful effects of chewable tobacco. However, no such ban was enforced on cigarettes in the capital.

(With PTI inputs)