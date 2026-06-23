Delhi LG TS Sandhu visits zero-waste colony, pushes MCD to replicate model across the capital

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) TS Sandhu visited Navjeevan Vihar to review its inspiring and highly successful 'Zero Waste Colony' model on Tuesday. During the visit, the LG extensively inspected the colony's Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre, decentralised aerobic composting units, strict source-segregation mechanisms, and the locally installed rainwater harvesting system. Terming it as one of the best practices in Delhi, the LG commended the exemplary community-driven initiative for demonstrating how collective civic responsibility can create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment.

Highlighting the urgent need to scale this success, the LG directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to actively encourage and support other Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to adopt this self-sustaining model. To ensure equitable development, he instructed the MCD to explore dedicated funding mechanisms to replicate such decentralised zero-waste and composting projects in not-so-well-off colonies. Furthermore, the LG directed that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding should be systematically tapped to build the necessary infrastructure, such as Aerobins and RRR centres, in these areas.

Emphasising a strong behavioural shift that was required in the capital, the LG stated that government agencies cannot achieve sustainable waste management without active public contribution and a deep sense of ownership among citizens. He stressed the importance of team spirit, noting that the journey from waste to wealth begins at home. Remarking that there is no need to look at other cities or nations for solutions when such best practices are emerging from our own people, the LG urged RWAs across Delhi to prioritise source segregation at the household level.

The LG highly appreciated the dedicated efforts of the RWA and the local residents. He noted with satisfaction that under the active leadership of the community, the colony has sustained this decentralised model for nearly eight years, successfully diverting over 10 lakh kilograms of waste from Delhi’s overburdened landfill sites. Reaffirming the government's commitment, the LG stated that such collective RWA efforts deserve full institutional support and assistance. He called upon all stakeholders to recognise their legal and environmental mandate, practice mindful resource utilisation, and work collectively towards building a secure, inclusive, and world-class Viksit Dilli.

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