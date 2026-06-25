Delhi LG inspects Sanjay Lake revival project; Phase 1 to end by August 2026, Phase 2 by May 2027

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar TS Sandhu on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing restoration and rejuvenation work at Sanjay Lake, one of East Delhi's most prominent urban water bodies. During the visit, senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), led by its vice chairman, presented a detailed roadmap aimed at reviving the 52-acre manmade lake and the adjoining 165-acre protected forest area.

The inspection comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of the lake, which has witnessed shrinking water levels, silt accumulation, sewage inflow, and environmental degradation over the years. The Lieutenant Governor reviewed both the immediate interventions already underway and the long-term strategy designed to restore the ecological health of the water body.

Mission-mode rejuvenation underway: Work in Phase 1

Officials informed the LG that the restoration project has been divided into multiple phases. The first phase, targeted for completion by August 2026, includes channelising stagnant water into the main water body, installing bio-swales to prevent waterlogging and improve groundwater recharge, repairing walking tracks and pathways, and removing excessive grass growth from the lake bed.

Work in Phase 2

The second phase, expected to be completed by May 2027, will focus on expanding water channelisation networks around the lake, increasing the number of bio-swales, undertaking bio-remediation of the water body and installing aerators and fountains to improve water quality and dissolved oxygen levels while enhancing the lake's visual appeal.

LG directs restoration of water supply

Taking serious note of the disruption in water supply to the lake, Sandhu instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to expedite repairs to the pipeline responsible for supplying treated water to the lake. He stressed that water from the Dallupura Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) must be restored without delay to ensure the lake maintains healthy water levels throughout the year.

The LG underlined that a dependable supply of treated water is essential for the long-term survival of Sanjay Lake as a sustainable urban blue-green asset and a key ecological resource for East Delhi.

Immediate measures already in progress

During the review, the Lieutenant Governor assessed several works that have already been initiated following his earlier directions. Continuous de-weeding and algae removal operations are currently being carried out to improve water quality. Authorities are also strengthening vulnerable embankment slopes through geo-textile applications to prevent erosion caused by excessive runoff. In addition, damaged portions of the lake's boundary wall are being repaired. Sandhu directed officials to ensure that these activities continue without interruption and are executed efficiently to prevent further environmental deterioration.

Focus on long-term ecological sustainability

While reviewing future plans, the LG emphasised the importance of completing all restoration activities within the prescribed timelines. He called for strict monitoring of water management measures, including channelisation works and groundwater recharge initiatives.

He also highlighted the significance of bio-remediation and aeration systems in improving the lake's physical and chemical characteristics. According to officials, these interventions are expected to significantly enhance water quality and support aquatic biodiversity in the years ahead.

5,000 native trees to boost biodiversity

In a major green initiative, the Lieutenant Governor directed authorities to enrich the area's biodiversity through the plantation of 5,000 native trees. The forest area around Sanjay Lake was originally planted with eucalyptus during 1977-78 to improve poor soil conditions. With soil health having improved over the decades, officials now plan to strengthen ecological diversity by expanding native vegetation. The area currently supports a variety of species, including Eucalyptus, Neem, Arjun, Papri, Ashoka, Marorfali, Pilkhan, Chandni, Hibiscus, Hamelia, Kaner and Tecoma.

Why Sanjay Lake matters for East Delhi

Strategically located along National Highway-24, Sanjay Lake serves as one of East Delhi's largest green spaces. The lake is surrounded by densely populated residential areas including Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri on one side and Mayur Vihar Phase-II on the other. Environmental experts often describe urban lakes as critical assets for regulating local temperatures, improving groundwater recharge, supporting biodiversity and offering recreational spaces to residents. The restoration of Sanjay Lake is therefore expected to deliver both environmental and social benefits to lakhs of people living in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Lake's glory must be restored

Reaffirming his commitment to environmental preservation, LG Sandhu stated that restoring Sanjay Lake to its former glory is non-negotiable. He emphasised that these collective efforts will ensure the lake serves as a clean, vibrant, and ecologically rich public space, strengthening the capital's environmental sustainability and resilience for generations to come.

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