Delhi LG seeks faster fire response, expedited recruitment and new fire stations amid rising emergency calls

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Sardar TS Sandhu on Friday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Delhi Fire Service along with Home Minister Ashish Sood. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Commissioner (MCD), Special CP (Delhi Police), Principal Secretary (Home), Divisional Commissioner (Revenue), Vice Chairman, DDA, and Principal Director (Delhi Fire Service), along with the Chief Fire Officer and other senior officials. The meeting focused on operational preparedness, public safety, resource augmentation, and time-bound implementation.

The LG pointed out that Delhi recorded 36,877 emergency calls in 2025-26, the highest in six years, with fire calls accounting for 55.26% of the total, with the remaining being those related to animal rescue, bird rescue, and other emergencies. It came out during the meeting that, of the total fire incidents, 99% occurred in premises without a valid fire safety certificate. Such incidents occurred more in unauthorised/unplanned colonies and buildings where an almost total lack of adequate access resulted in fire tenders not reaching them in time. In addition to this, power utilisation, far above sanctioned load and the presence of combustible materials resulted in fire incidents, even in planned areas.

The LG stressed that in the face of such constraints, the DFS should undertake continuous and proactive awareness campaigns involving every segment of the society, including students, RWAs, industry associations and MTAs, etc. This could ensure that the citizens themselves become the most effective bulwark against fires, he underlined.

The LG directed that response time be reviewed, particularly in densely populated colonies, industrial clusters, and high-rise buildings, and that a zone-wise action plan be prepared with measurable targets and periodic monitoring. He asked for effective coordination with traffic police, MCD, DDA, and other agencies so that fire tenders get unobstructed access and for periodic fire-risk mapping of vulnerable areas along with mock drills. Delhi Fire Service has 71 fire stations, including four day-time stations, against the Master Plan norm of a minimum of 120 stations for a five-minute response time.

On public safety, the LG asked for fire-safety awareness, inspections, and audits, particularly in residential buildings, markets, industrial premises, and mixed-use areas. Data presented in the meeting showed that nearly 99 per cent of fire incidents occurred in premises without a valid fire safety certificate. He directed that buildings with recurring violations be identified and corrective action be ensured by involving the residents/owners positively rather than resorting only to coercive measures. Public access to emergency helpline numbers and fire-safety guidance is to be improved, and timely reporting of fire hazards promoted, with follow-up on complaints.

To strengthen resources, the LG asked that the recruitment process be expedited and pending manpower proposals be pursued with the concerned agencies. Procurement of essential firefighting equipment is to be prioritised, with regular operational readiness checks. Delhi Fire Service presented a fleet modernisation plan of 197 new appliances, including nine articulated water towers.

The LG also called for an integrated Command and Control Centre with vehicle tracking and real-time incident updates. Communication blackouts are to be addressed and connectivity between the Fire Control Room and incident sites strengthened. Delhi Fire Service presented a computer-aided dispatch system integrated with GIS-based vehicle tracking, live streaming of fire scenes, and a mobile app for citizens, along with an integrated UHF and RF network with five zonal control rooms and a master control room, to overcome communication blackouts during major incidents.

On new fire stations, the LG directed that identification and transfer of land be expedited, with priority to high-risk, densely populated, and rapidly developing areas. Pending issues with DDA and the Revenue Department are to be resolved through joint inspections and time-bound decisions, and a consolidated land-allotment and construction roadmap, with agency-wise responsibilities and deadlines, is to be prepared. Land has been made available to DFS for 23 new fire stations, and concerned land-owning agencies were directed to allot land for the remaining 27 new fire stations at the earliest so that the target of expanding the network of fire stations from the existing 71 to 121 could be achieved expeditiously.

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