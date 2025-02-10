Delhi LG Saxena tells Atishi while accepting her resignation: 'You lost due to Yamuna's curse'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Atishi while tendering her resignation to Delhi LG VK Saxena

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Sunday told former CM Atishi that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to clean the Yamuna River which caused the government. As per sources, he said to Atishi, "Aapko Yamuna Maiyya Ka Shraap Laga Hai', when she reached Raj Niwas to tender her resignation after electoral defeat.

LG said that the AAP government should have taken active steps to clean Yamuna. During the meeting with Atishi, LG Saxena also mentioned changing the attitude of allegations and counter-allegations regarding air pollution.

LG Saxena said that he wrote several letters to take constructive steps to reduce air pollution but nothing concrete came up.

(Repported by: Anamika)