Delhi LG reviews MCD's waste, waterlogging measures; directs action against fresh dumping

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday chaired a crucial meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reviewing the key civic priorities across the national capital and instructing officials to remain "vigilant, proactive and accountable" to deliver efficient civic services.

The meeting was attended by the commissioner, the additional commissioners and all zonal deputy commissioners.

During the meeting, Sandhu reviewed the status of solid waste management and garbage disposal, as well as the measures being undertaken to prevent waterlogging and clean drains in the national capital.

He lauded the MCD officials for the steps taken to remediate legacy waste at dumpsites, but reiterated that fresh waste being brought to these sites must be processed scientifically concurrently.

Sandhu directs action against fresh dumping

He also underlined that the gains made through remediation efforts would be undermined if incoming waste were allowed to pile up unchecked, and directed officials to put in place robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure daily processing keeps pace with daily inflow.

Sandhu also expressed concerns that around 50 per cent of the waste was not getting segregated at source. He also pointed out that around 50 per cent of the waste generated daily was being disposed of at dumpsites.

Citing the success achieved by the Indore Municipal Corporation, he directed officials to explore implementing the model there as a pilot project in one zone of the MCD, underlining that it could prove to be a successful model worth emulating.

Sandhu reviews measures against vector-borne diseases

Sandhu also reviewed measures that have been taken to prevent vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria in the monsoon season. He also reviewed issues related to traffic congestion at toll gates and toll tax collection points, and the status of implementation of the PM-UDAY Scheme.

Sandhu directed that a comprehensive action plan should be formulated to curb air pollution in Delhi. Additionally, he said a dedicated road safety audit should be conducted for MCD roads to address the safety concerns.

He stressed that every MCD officer must "remain vigilant, proactive and accountable in delivering efficient civic services". A cleaner, safer and more resilient Delhi can only be achieved through timely execution and a strong sense of responsibility, he said.