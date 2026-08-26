Delhi Laxmi Scheme first instalment released, eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly; check how to apply

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Wednesday released the first instalment under the Delhi Laxmi Scheme, a financial assistance programme aimed at promoting economic independence among women. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta transferred the first instalment for beneficiaries during an event at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. However, the money is expected to reflect in the beneficiaries' accounts on September 1.

Under the scheme, eligible women will receive benefits worth Rs 2,500 per month. The government said the initiative is aimed at strengthening women's financial security and promoting their dignity, safety and self-reliance.

2,500 beneficiaries receive approval letters

At the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme was being implemented to fulfil a promise made in the BJP's manifesto.

"I am happy that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are fulfilling the promise made in our manifesto. We launched the Delhi Laxmi Scheme from August 1 to provide Rs 2,500 every month to women in Delhi. Today, we handed over approval letters to the first 2,500 beneficiaries under the scheme. After their bank accounts and CBDC wallets are opened, the money will be deposited into their accounts on September 1," she said.

Gupta added that the initiative was intended to fulfil the government's commitment towards the respect, safety and self-reliance of women in Delhi.

How will the Rs 2,500 benefit be distributed?

The Delhi Laxmi Scheme came into effect on August 1, and more than six lakh women have reportedly registered for the programme so far.

However, the entire Rs 2,500 will not be available as unrestricted monthly cash.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,500 will be placed in a fixed deposit (FD), while the remaining Rs 1,000 will be provided through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet and can be used only for digital transactions.

The structure is intended to provide beneficiaries with both a savings component and access to digital spending.

Eligibility criteria for Delhi Laxmi scheme

Women applicants must meet these conditions to qualify for the scheme:

The applicant must be between 21 and 60 years old.

She must be the eldest female member of her family.

The family's annual income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

The woman must be a registered voter in Delhi.

Either her husband or one of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years as of the date of application.

The family's electricity consumption during the previous 12 months must not exceed 2,400 units.

Who is not eligible?

The scheme excludes women receiving a government pension or regular financial assistance.

Other categories that are not eligible include:

Income-tax payers

GST payers

Government employees

Elected public representatives

Women or families owning a four-wheeler

Women with more than three children

Women with a criminal record, subject to the scheme's eligibility conditions

How to check application status

Applicants can check the status of their Delhi Laxmi Scheme applications through the official portal.

They need to visit dly.delhi.gov.in and select the "Track Application" option on the homepage. On the next page, applicants must enter their registered mobile number, date of birth and the captcha displayed on the screen. After clicking "Sign In", the application status will be displayed.

Also Read:

Delhi govt issues advisory for schools as H1N1 cases rise; CM calls emergency meet