Delhi launches its first full-fledged women police station: All you need to know

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at enhancing women's safety and ensuring quicker access to justice, Delhi on Friday got its first full-fledged women police station. The facility has been established in the Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi and is expected to play a key role in addressing crimes and grievances involving women across the city. The police station was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha at the Subzi Mandi police station complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said the newly established facility would provide women with a dedicated platform to report complaints and seek assistance in a more accessible and supportive environment. He also indicated that similar police stations could be introduced in other districts of the national capital in the coming months.

Focus on crimes against women

Officials said the police station has been created with a specialised mandate to deal with offences affecting women, including domestic violence, sexual harassment, stalking, assault and other gender-related crimes. The station will oversee the prevention, investigation and resolution of such cases while ensuring a sensitive and victim-centric approach during the entire process.

One of the most notable features of the facility is that it is staffed entirely by women personnel. From investigating officers to support staff, every role at the police station has been assigned to women officers, making it the first such police establishment in Delhi.

'Jan Sunwai' programme to begin across Delhi

During the inauguration ceremony, Sandhu also announced that senior police officials would begin hearing public grievances under the 'Jan Sunwai' programme from Saturday. The initiative will be conducted at police stations across Delhi and is aimed at improving public access to senior law enforcement authorities and ensuring faster redressal of complaints. Authorities believe the programme will strengthen communication between citizens and the police while enhancing accountability within the system.

More than policing: Counselling and awareness initiatives planned

Apart from handling criminal cases, the women police station will also undertake community outreach programmes focused on awareness, counselling and legal education. Police officials said efforts will be made to inform women about their rights, available legal remedies and support mechanisms.

Regular awareness campaigns and community engagement activities are expected to be organised to encourage reporting of crimes and build greater trust between women and law enforcement agencies.

Why the move is significant

The launch of Delhi's first dedicated women police station comes amid growing emphasis on gender-sensitive policing across India. Experts believe specialised police stations can help create a more comfortable reporting environment for survivors of violence and harassment, while also improving the quality and speed of investigations.

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