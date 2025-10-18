Massive fire breaks out in apartment allotted to MPs in Delhi; several fire tenders at spot | VIDEO Delhi Fire: It is not know yet on what caused the fire. Besides, no casualty or any kind of damages have been reported so far. However, the fire triggered panic among the locals.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out on the multi-storey Kaveri Apartment on the Bishambhar Das Marg in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, said officials, while adding that several fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

Flats of several MPs are located at the Kaveri Apartment. According to the Delhi Fire Services, it received a call regarding the blaze around 1.22 pm after which it deployed its teams.

"We immediately dispatched 14 vehicles, including TTL, as this is a high-rise building. So far, the damage is mostly on the stilt floor, and the upper floors are damaged externally. The fire has been brought under control, but our work is still ongoing," Delhi Fire Service ADO Bhupender said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Fire triggers panic among locals

It is not know yet on what caused the fire. Besides, no casualty or any kind of damages have been reported so far. However, the fire triggered panic among the locals after which they rushed to save their lives.

"My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside... My wife and one of my children also suffered burns. They are in the hospital.. We have no clue how the fire started... My house is on the third floor," Vinod, one of the residents, told ANI.

Apartment just 200 metres from Parliament

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said the apartment is just 200 metres from the Parliament. In an X (previously Twitter) post, he also criticised the Delhi government, saying the fire brigade failed to immediately respond to the fire call.

"All residents are Rajya Sabha MPs. Building is 200 meters from Parliament," he said. NO FIRE BRIGADE SINCE 30 mins. Fire still burning & RISING. Fire engines missing despite repeated calls. Have some shame Delhi government."