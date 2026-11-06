Massive fire breaks out at Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 27 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a shop at the Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh area in wee hours of the day after which as many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said officials on Friday.

The huge blaze broke out at a shop located in the Puri Plaza of Block 13 at around 1.30 am, the fire department said, adding that additional water bowsers, lighting equipment and other emergency equipment were sent to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but no injuries were reported. Officials later categorized it as a 'medium category' fire, and said at least 40 to 45 shops were affected. They said the fire broke out in a shop dealing in batteries, and spread to upper floors gradually.

"It was a very demanding operation because the lanes are narrow. Furthermore, as it is the festival season, the shops were stocked with a large quantity of goods, much of which was highly flammable, making the firefighting efforts quite difficult. We observed a few fire extinguishers installed here, but the fire protection system required for a building of this nature was not present," Mukesh Verma, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) told reporters.

Third major fire in less than 24 hours

This is the third major fire that broke out in the national capital in less than 24 hours, amid the ongoing festive season. On Thursday, a fire was reported at the Narela Industrial area around 9.05 am. As per officials, the fire broke out at a factory that forced the fire department to send 10 fire tenders to the spot to douse it, adding no casualties were reported.

Another fire was reported at an institute on Mangal Bazar Road in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Thursday morning. This fire broke out around 5.50 am but was brought under control by 6.15 am, the fire department had said, adding no injuries were reported.

Minister's assurance for an overhaul on fire safety apparatus

With the national capital reporting multiple fires amid the festive season, Delhi's Home Minister Ashish Sood has said the state government will amend the DFS Rules to engage third-party qualified auditors, empanel the auditors and architects serving on the MCD panel, and train them to boost fire safety measures.

He said the overhaul will be done to build a modern, high-speed, and fully equipped emergency response system across the National Capital. "From tackling modern risks like high combustible loads in residences to mandating automatic sprinklers in existing commercial buildings, upgrading power grids, and launching door-to-door safety drives, we are moving toward a proactive safety culture," he said on Tuesday.

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