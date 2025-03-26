Is Delhi govt planning to shift Tihar jail? Know history, relocation plans of one of India’s largest prisons Tihar jail shifting: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, in her budget also announced the formation of a society under the aegis of the Delhi Jail, which will focus on the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners.

Tihar jail shifting: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (March 25) announced plans to shift Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts while setting aside Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the shifting of the jail. Tihar Jail was established in 1958, and it is one of India’s largest prison complexes, comprising nine prisons spread over more than 400 acres- one prison in Rohini and six prisons in Mandoli. "In order to decongest the existing Tihar Jail Complex for the welfare of prisoners, a new scheme for development of a new Jail Complex by shifting the existing Tihar Jail Complex to some other location has been formulated," the Delhi chief minister said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

Know history about Tihar jail

Located in West Delhi, Tihar is close to Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar areas of the city. Originally designed to house approximately 10,025 inmates, it currently accommodates over 19,000, leading to overcrowding and security challenges. The Delhi government has initiated the development of new prison complexes in Narela to alleviate congestion.

Tihar Jail authorities ask for 100 acres of land

Meanwhile, a Tihar Jail source said, "We had also asked for space in Baprola, but due to encroachment, we couldn't get that. However, we have written to the Delhi government to provide 100 acres of land somewhere else."

The source said that Jail Numbers 1 to 9 are designed to house approximately 5,000 inmates, but these accommodate over 12,000 prisoners at present.

"Jail Number 10 to 16 are designed to house approximately 3,700 inmates, but currently accommodate over 3,900 inmates. Jail Number 4 in Tihar and 12 in Mandoli Jail are known as 'Mulaija Jail' which means first-time offenders. We have a large number of inmates in these two jails,” said the source.

(Image Source : PTI (FILE) )One of the entry gates of Tihar Jail in the national capital.

The source also said that a short-term proposal has been made for retrofitting the jail and vertically extending it up to two floors, making the capacity three times.

“This will make the space sufficient for accommodation for up to five to ten years,” the source said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces formation of society under aegis of jail

The chief minister in her budget also announced the formation of a society under the aegis of the Delhi Jail. The society will focus on the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. It will achieve this by developing their overall skills through various skill-imparting programs. Additionally, the society will professionalise the functioning of different factories and manufacturing units within the jails. However, CM Rekha Gupta did not reveal any date of the shifting plans.

Delhi government offices, ministries and departments will also give preference in procurement to products manufactured in the jail complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

Generating new income sources for Tihar inmates

An official who requested anonymity said products made by the inmates are usually consumed in Tihar Jail and also sold through some shops, known as ‘Tihar Haat’. Earnings from these shops are very low, but with this decision, the inmates will earn more.

"There are many different products that inmates make daily. Inmates are being paid for their production. It will be very beneficial for them if products made in Tihar jail are being purchased by different agencies," said the official.