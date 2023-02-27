Delhi-based interior designer held for stalking, sexually harassing young girls on social media

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A 32-year-old interior designer apprehended for stalking & sexually harassing young girls on social media

Delhi: A 32-year-old interior designer has been apprehended for stalking and sexually harassing young girls on social media.

The accused made multiple fake profiles by impersonating as young females to entrap boys and obtain personal photos and videos of their girl friends from them, the Delhi Police said.

According to reports, the interior designer has worked with several big firms.

