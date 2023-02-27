Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Delhi-based interior designer held for stalking, sexually harassing young girls on social media

The accused made multiple fake profiles by impersonating as young females to entrap boys and obtain personal photos and videos of their girl friends from them, the Delhi Police said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2023 15:17 IST
Delhi: A 32-year-old interior designer has been apprehended for stalking and sexually harassing young girls on social media.

The accused made multiple fake profiles by impersonating as young females to entrap boys and obtain personal photos and videos of their girl friends from them, the Delhi Police said.

According to reports, the interior designer has worked with several big firms. 

