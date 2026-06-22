Delhi influencer alleges man hid identity, sexually assaulted her and forced to convert

New Delhi:

A 36-year-old social media influencer from Delhi's Burari area has alleged that a man identified as Shakib Zardari befriended her by introducing himself as "Sunny" and concealing his religious identity. The woman has further accused him of sexually assaulting her after calling her to a hotel under the pretext of making social media reels.

According to the complaint, the woman is married and has a son. She claimed that she came into contact with the accused believing him to be a Hindu man named Sunny.

Allegations of sexual assault and threats

The woman alleged that the accused invited her to a hotel on the pretext of creating content and sexually assaulted her there. She further claimed that after the incident, she was threatened and pressured into changing her religion.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly called her to a madrasa and attempted to force her to convert. The woman said she first shared the incident with her husband, following which the matter was reported to the police.

FIR registered

Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the case. During the preliminary probe, police found that the accused is a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. However, he has not been arrested so far, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Similar incidents earlier

The case has emerged amid reports of similar allegations from different parts of the country involving claims of concealed identity, sexual exploitation and pressure to convert religion.

Recently, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad after a woman accused him of hiding his religious identity and pressuring her to convert after being in a relationship with her for nearly four years.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Azamgarh district, filed a complaint at the Mudha Pandey police station alleging fraud and sexual exploitation. Police identified the accused in the Moradabad case as Fazil Ansari. According to the complaint, he allegedly introduced himself as "Sahil" while working with the woman at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.

The woman alleged that the accused concealed his identity by wearing a sacred thread, accompanying her to temples and gurdwaras, and participating in religious practices. Following the complaint, police arrested the accused and initiated legal proceedings.

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