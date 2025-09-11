Delhi IGI Airport to reopen upgraded runway on Sept 16, Terminal 2 set to resume ops on this day | Check here The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest and busiest airport, handles around 1,450 flight movements daily. Since mid-June, when the runway was shut for the second time this year, nearly 200 flights per day have been impacted.

New Delhi:

Air travellers using Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi may finally get some relief this winter as the upgraded Runway 10 is set to reopen on September 16, while the refurbished Terminal 2 will resume operations on October 26, as per media reports. The reopening comes after months of disruption triggered by the closure of Runway 10 for upgrades to CAT IIIB standards, which are crucial for safe landings during heavy fog. Since mid-June, when the runway was shut for the second time this year, nearly 200 flights per day have been impacted.

Why does the CAT III system matter?

CAT III is an advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) that enables flights to land safely even in extremely low visibility caused by thick fog, heavy rainfall or snow. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) remains active for Runway 10 until September 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) conducted a safety check of Runway 28/10. The operator is now preparing to submit documents to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for final approval.

Four runways to boost efficiency

Once the approval comes through, all four runways of IGI Airport will be operational, which is expected to significantly improve efficiency, cut airside delays and enhance on-time performance. The timing of the restoration is crucial as the airport gears up for the busy festive season and the fog-prone winter months. IGI Airport is also undergoing continuous infrastructure expansion to handle the surge in both domestic and international traffic.

IGI Airport in Delhi

It is to be noted here that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest and busiest airport, handles around 1,450 flight movements daily. It has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28 -- and two operational terminals -- T1 and T3. T2 is currently closed for maintenance works. The airport is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

