Delhi: Hotels in Mahipalpur face police action after audit reveals severe security lapses A Delhi Police audit of 210 hotels in Mahipalpur uncovered serious security and fire safety lapses. Issues included missing CCTV systems, expired fire extinguishers, lack of guest records, and hotels running without valid licenses. The area has a history of trafficking and assault cases.

New Delhi:

A sweeping security audit of 210 hotels in Mahipalpur, a bustling locality near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, has uncovered widespread safety and legal violations, according to a report by the Times of India. The findings include poor fire preparedness, missing or faulty CCTV systems, absence of security personnel, and inadequate guest documentation practices. The Delhi Police conducted the audit following a spate of troubling incidents in the area, including a recent case in which a British woman accused a hotel guest and an employee of sexual assault. The area has also faced repeated allegations of immoral trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary formed a dedicated team to carry out the audit. Officials physically inspected hotel premises, reviewed documentation, and assessed on-ground security arrangements.

The audit revealed several red flags:

Hotels operating without valid licenses

Guest registers not maintained

Non-functional or absent CCTV surveillance

Expired or inaccessible fire extinguishers

Emergency exits blocked or unmarked

No guards stationed at entry or exit points

Action taken recently

Between October 1, 2024, and April 13, 2025, Delhi Police registered 25 FIRs under Section 223A of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) and five cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Also, five hotels were shut down, and 48 kalandras (legal proceedings) were initiated under the Delhi Police Act.

Mahipalpur, home to a dense cluster of budget and mid-range hotels, sees high footfall due to its proximity to the country's busiest, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Police said that the volume of business and international travellers makes it crucial for hotels to enforce robust safety and regulatory compliance. Officials engaged regularly with the Mahipalpur Hotel Association throughout the process, holding awareness sessions to inform operators about mandatory legal and safety standards.

Some corrective steps have already been taken:

Around 40 hotels have posted guards at main entry, exit, and parking zones Nearly 100 properties have installed or upgraded CCTV systems Over 30 hotels have restocked and ensured access to fire extinguishers Around 50 hotels now use hand-held metal detectors; 30 have installed door frame metal detectors Police verification has been completed for 250 staff members

Police said follow-up inspections will continue to ensure full compliance and deter unlawful activity in the area.