Delhi hotelier kidnapped and brutally killed, body recovered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district

In a shocking incident, a hotel businessman from Delhi's Tilak Nagar area was kidnapped and brutally murdered, with his body discovered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. The victim's body bore multiple gunshot wounds, and his head was reportedly bludgeoned, indicating the ruthless nature of the crime. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Sagar.

The matter came to light when Sagar, who managed a hotel in Tilak Nagar on lease, left the premises but did not return home on March 27. Growing anxious, his family reported the matter to the Tilak Nagar Police Station and they expressed suspicion over certain individuals, police said. Following this, the police formed multiple teams to track the suspects through technical and manual surveillance.

Taking the family's plea seriously, the police swiftly registered a case of abduction and assembled multiple teams to trace the missing businessman. Both technical and manual surveillance methods were employed, while the family was kept informed throughout the investigation due to their familiarity with the suspects. Despite extensive efforts, the prime suspects remained elusive, prompting authorities to obtain non-bailable warrants against them.



On March 27, a murder case involving an unidentified dead body was registered at Kandla police station in Shamli. However, it wasn’t until the evening of April 2, that authorities confirmed the deceased was identified as Sagar. Upon receiving the confirmation, a team from Tilak Nagar Police Station, accompanied by Sagar’s family members, was immediately dispatched to Shamli to further assist in the investigation. The police said they have detained several people for questioning, however, main suspects still remain at large.

