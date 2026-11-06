Delhi hosts grand ‘Jagmag Diwali’ celebrations at Connaught Place; Ramayana-themed drone show lights up sky

New Delhi:

The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the two-day ‘Jagmag Diwali’ celebrations at Connaught Place on Friday, November 6. Inaugurating the Diwali celebrations, the CM said, "this is not just a festival of lights, but the pride of our culture. This is Delhi's Diwali, the Diwali of every Delhiite." "On 6th and 7th November, come with your families. Let's light lamps together, share joys, and make the Diwali of our Delhi unforgettable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may every home in Delhi sparkle with the light of happiness and prosperity," her long post extending Diwali greeting read.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that since this is a government of 'Sanatanis', it will celebrate 'Sanatani' festivals. Furthermore, in the very same Connaught Place (CP) where protests and demonstrations were taking place just a week ago, there is now a festive atmosphere. The markets are open today; those who have come for shopping are also listening to *bhajans* (devotional songs), and those participating in the festivities will likely do some shopping as well, he said.

Drone show, Bhajan Clubbing; major attractions of two-day Diwali celebrations

The mega drone show depicting the journey of Lord Ram emerged as a premier highlight of the Diwali celebrations. Apart from the drone show, Bhajan Clubbing, a grand Ganesh-Lakshmi Maha Aarti, Deepotsav, and other cultural performances would take place. "To counter this and infuse energy and enthusiasm, we are organizing this Diwali festival in collaboration with various market associations and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city. The Delhi government is partnering with all major markets in the capital to host these celebrations. Furthermore, a spectacular drone show will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place, on both days," Mishra said.

A unique and innovative concept titled 'Bhajan Clubbing' will be organised on day two of the event. Under this, traditional music and bhajans will be played in a modern way, allowing the youth to connect with the cultural roots of the country. A rangoli competition would also be organised during the 'Dilli Ki Diwali' event, which will be held amidst tight security. The rangolis would be created with eco-friendly materials, and the winners would be awarded a cash prize by the Delhi government.

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