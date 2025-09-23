Delhi horror: Man decapitates relative with cleaver, injures two women in brutal attack A brutal murder in Khayala and two suspicious deaths of elderly women in Delhi have raised serious concerns about rising violent crimes in the city.

New Delhi:

A gruesome murder in the Khayala area has sent shockwaves through the city after a man brutally decapitated his relative with a cleaver. The shocking incident, which also left two other women injured, is one of several recent disturbing cases involving violence and death in the capital.

The Khayala attack

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Babbu Khan attacked his relatives over a family dispute. Khan, armed with a cleaver, entered the house and first attacked 50-year-old Nusrat, severing her head from her body. When another relative, Akbari, attempted to intervene, she was also attacked and left in critical condition. A third woman, 20-year-old Saniya, had her finger cut off during the assault.

Family members managed to overpower Khan and lock him in a bathroom before notifying the police. Khan was arrested at the scene, and the injured women were rushed to the hospital. Police are investigating the motive behind the heinous crime.

Recent cases involving elderly women

The Khayala incident comes to light as police are also investigating two separate and disturbing cases involving the deaths of elderly women in Delhi.

On July 30, the decomposed body of 80-year-old Paul Line Grother, an English native, was found inside her residence near Jantar Mantar. Initially thought to be a death from a fall, a post-mortem report revealed facial injuries, leading police to register a murder case. Grother lived with her son and daughter-in-law, who have not named any suspects. Police are continuing their investigation.

In another tragic incident, the decomposed body of 65-year-old Aftab Jehan was discovered in her Jamia Nagar apartment on September 21. Her husband, retired music teacher Siraz Khan, was found in critical condition and is currently hospitalised. Police are investigating all angles to determine the circumstances and motive behind her death.

These recent events have highlighted a disturbing trend of violent crimes, prompting concerns among residents about safety and security in the capital.