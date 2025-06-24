Delhi Horror: Man allegedly throws woman off 5th floor after rejection in Jyoti Nagar Neha, a 30-year-old woman from Delhi, was allegedly thrown off a fifth-floor terrace by Taufiq, a man she once tied rakhi to, after rejecting his marriage advances. The accused is on the run, and police have launched a manhunt following her tragic death.

New Delhi:

In a chilling case of unrequited obsession turning fatal, a 30-year-old woman named Neha lost her life after being allegedly thrown off the fifth floor of a building by a man she once treated like a brother. The accused, identified as Taufiq, is currently on the run.

Tragedy unfolds in broad daylight

The shocking incident occurred in Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, creating panic in the locality. Neha was found critically injured after reportedly being pushed from a terrace by Taufiq. Locals rushed her to GTB Hospital, but despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

Disguised entry and deadly assault

According to Neha’s father, Taufiq entered their home disguised in a burqa. When confronted, he allegedly pushed Neha’s father aside and went to the terrace where Neha was checking the water tank. An argument reportedly broke out, after which Taufiq allegedly pushed Neha off the terrace.

Years-long acquaintance turned obsession

The family told police that Taufiq had known them for nearly three years and was treated like a brother. Every Raksha Bandhan, Neha and her sisters tied rakhi to him, considering him family. However, things turned dark when Taufiq began to pressure Neha for marriage in recent months — a proposal she firmly declined.

Harassment and threats before the murder

Neha had recently distanced herself from Taufiq, but he reportedly continued to harass her. Her sister revealed that for the past month, Taufiq had been persistently pressuring Neha to marry him and had even issued threats. Just days before the tragedy, Neha had confided in her mother about the ongoing harassment.

Police launch manhunt for accused

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Taufiq, originally from Moradabad, was working in Delhi on Mandoli Road and has gone into hiding since the incident. Police are actively searching for him, hoping to bring justice to the grieving family.

Neha’s death has left the community shocked and her family devastated, demanding swift action and the strictest punishment for the accused.