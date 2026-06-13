Delhi horror: 70-year-old blind and mentally challenged woman assaulted, rape attempt alleged

New Delhi:

A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly assaulted and an attempt was made to rape her in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Mayur Vihar police station. According to local residents, the woman, who is visually impaired and reportedly suffers from mental disabilities, had been living on the streets of the locality for nearly 35 years. Residents of the area regularly provided her with food and clothing.

Accused allegedly attacked woman with brick

The incident reportedly took place around midnight on Thursday. Residents alleged that a man approached the woman while she was resting outside a shop. When she resisted, the accused allegedly attacked her with a brick, leaving her seriously injured.

Police sources said the accused then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman before fleeing the spot. The incident was reportedly captured on nearby CCTV cameras. The footage is said to show the accused attacking the woman and attempting to sexually assault her.

The injured woman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

Series of violent crimes raise questions

The incident comes amid a string of serious crimes reported from different parts of the national capital over the past week. In Northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, a 17-year-old boy named Abhishek was stabbed to death by a group of youths on Monday night. CCTV footage showed the teenager being surrounded and attacked by several assailants before they chased him into a nearby lane and continued the assault. Police suspect the murder was linked to an old rivalry and have launched a search for the accused.

In another case, a Class 10 student was shot twice during a dispute at a food stall in Amar Colony, South Delhi. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after an argument between the victim and a group of youths escalated into violence.

According to investigators, one of the accused is believed to be a student from the same school. Preliminary findings suggest the shooting may have stemmed from a personal dispute.

The recent incidents have once again brought attention to concerns over violent crime and public safety in different parts of the capital.

Also Read: Delhi horror: 17-year-old stabbed to death by group of youths in New Usmanpur, old rivalry suspected