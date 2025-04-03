Delhi High Court upholds charges against two club owners accused of selling liquor, hookah to minors As per the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the girl was just 13 years also and was repeatedly served liquor and hookah at these clubs.

The Delhi High Court has upheld charges against the owners of two clubs for allegedly selling alcohol and hookah to minors, in an attempt to boost their profits, and for destroying evidence, including CCTV footage. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasised that the accused, as the owners or partners of the clubs, had a non-delegable responsibility to ensure that their establishments were not involved in illegal activities.

In the ruling, delivered on March 20 and made available online on April 2, the court stated that the failure of the accused to prevent or report the serving of liquor and hookah to minors, along with the destruction of evidence and the omission to report missing minors, could not be regarded as a mere lapse in oversight. The case involved a 13-year-old victim, who, according to her mother's complaint, was repeatedly served alcohol and hookah at the two clubs.

Minor ran away from home in 2019

A kidnapping case was initially filed by the police after the 13-year-old girl went missing. She was rescued on December 25, 2019, along with a 10-year-old girl. In her statement to both the police and the magistrate, the 13-year-old revealed that she had frequently visited two clubs in Netaji Subhash Place, where she met several people.

During this time, the girl stated that another accused person had engaged in physical relations with her. She also consumed hookah and alcohol at the clubs and stayed at various locations until she was eventually located by the police. The girl explained that she had run away from home and fled with her boyfriend due to being frequently scolded by her mother.

The minor said her boyfriend took her to those clubs where she met a bouncer who took her to a woman's house and arranged for her stay. The police traced the woman's mobile number, which facilitated the girl's return to her home. She was subsequently questioned by the police, she said in her statement.

Accused challenged trial court's orders

The two accused men had approached the high court challenging a trial court's order which had framed charges against them for the alleged offences of the destruction of evidence (CCTV footage), non-reporting of offences under the POCSO Act, the penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child and penalty for employing minors or selling liquor to minors.

The high court dismissed their revision petitions saying there was no infirmity in the trial court's order framing charges against them in the case. "At the stage of charge, the court has to only take a prima facie view of the matter, on the basis of material placed on record by the prosecution. However, the exact role played by the petitioners, the extent of their involvement in the commission of the alleged offence, and their defence can only be appreciated during the course of the trial," Justice Sharma said.

According to the prosecution, the owners of the clubs were facing low income and had resorted to serving hookah and liquor to minors at their clubs to boost their earnings. It was alleged that minors frequently organised parties at such clubs and to capitalise on this, the accused persons used to unlawfully serve them alcohol and hookah. The high court said evidence also prima facie indicates that the accused persons had deliberately deleted the CCTV recordings from the DVR to prevent the investigating agency from uncovering their illegal activities.

(PTI inputs)