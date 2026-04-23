Delhi High Court issues notice to Kejriwal for posting court proceedings video on social media

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the circulation of a video showing court proceedings on social media. The court has also directed social media intermediaries and search engines—including Facebook, Google, and X—to remove all such videos related to the hearing conducted in the court of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

The matter is linked to the excise policy case, in which Kejriwal had personally appeared in court and presented his arguments. The court observed that the dissemination of videos of judicial proceedings could undermine the dignity of the judicial process, and therefore such content must be taken down immediately.

During the hearing of Kejriwal’s plea seeking a change of judge in the excise case, the High Court ordered the removal of video recordings capturing both Kejriwal’s submissions and the court proceedings.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Arora.

In the video, Kejriwal was seen personally arguing before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma regarding his request for recusal from the case.

The High Court has also issued notices to journalist Ravish Kumar and other individuals who uploaded the content. The petition further calls for contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and others involved in sharing the court proceedings video on social media platforms.

Kejriwal’s plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma junked

The Delhi High Court has turned down a request made by Kejriwal and others who had sought the removal of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma from hearing the Delhi excise policy case.

While rejecting the application, Justice Sharma observed that the allegations raised against her were not supported by any evidence. The court noted that the concerns were based only on unverified claims questioning her impartiality and credibility.

“When I began to pen this judgment, the courtroom had fallen silent. What remained was the weight of being a judge who had taken the oath of the Constitution of India, that is Bharat. I realised my silence as a judge was itself put to test, and the question now was about the fairness of the judge and the institution itself," she said while announcing the judgement.

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