Delhi HC denies access to Race Course mosque for prayers amid demolition work

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (October 29) refused to permit worshippers to access the Race Course mosque, even as the Centre assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against the religious structure for the time being.

Justice Anish Dayal, while hearing a petition seeking protection for the mosque located on a Lutyens' Delhi land parcel acquired by the Centre for a "public purpose", took note of the demolition work underway around the structure. "If somebody gets injured, who is going to pay compensation?" the judge asked.

'No coercive action would be taken'

Appearing for the Union government, standing counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that the authorities would decide on a representation filed by the Delhi Waqf Board within four weeks. He assured the court that no coercive action would be taken in the interim.

In response to the petitioner's request to permit ingress and egress to the mosque, Dixit said such access would not be safe at this stage due to the ongoing demolition activity around it. "Let it go. Let them decide. It is a fair submission. We can't force them to give access for prayers," the court told the petitioner's lawyer.

Dixit said at present, worshippers are not permitted access to a temple on the site as well.

Plea to protect Race Course mosque

The court was hearing a plea filed by one Syed Ahmed Saud, who has approached the court seeking directions to protect the Race Course mosque--- a notified Waqf property since 1977 located in the precincts of Jaipur Polo Ground -- from demolition, as well as restoration of entry to the mosque.

The Centre took over the Jaipur Polo Ground in June and the adjoining Delhi Race Club in August.

Earlier, the Centre's counsel had said authorities have discontinued electricity and water supply to the mosque to avoid any risk to the public during demolition of other structures on the premises.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the mosque is a Grade II protected structure and that any alteration affecting its existence required approval from the Heritage and Conservation Committee.

He has said the authorities have brazenly and arbitrarily prohibited the petitioner from offering namaz at the mosque without any notice or order, which is in flagrant derogation of Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution.

"On 21.10.2026, the petitioner, along with his friends, personally visited the subject masjid with the intention of offering namaz. However, upon reaching the recently installed iron gates at the entrance to the Race Course Compound, they were categorically denied entry by the security personnel stationed there," the plea has alleged.

"While the petitioner does not suggest that every restriction upon access constitutes conversion within the meaning of the Act, the State cannot disregard the historical religious character of the subject masjid when contemplating measures capable of permanently affecting its existence or religious identity," it added.

The matter would be heard next on December 16.

(With PTI inputs)

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