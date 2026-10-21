'They are not Gen Z': Delhi HC questions Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka over CJP protest

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday grilled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and underlined that the duo does not belong to the Gen Zs, while hearing their plea on urgent basis challenging the extension of their judicial custody by the special executive magistrate (SEM).

Justice Subramonium Prasad of Delhi High Court made the observations while hearing their plea.

During the hearing, the court posed some tough questions to Das and Ranka, grilling them over violating the conditions of the bond. It said the BNSS prescribes a procedure for taking action in cases of bond violations. This may include forfeiture of the amount furnished by the surety and giving the person an opportunity to explain why action should not be taken against them, it observed.

Further, the high court also observed that Das and Ranka were shown leniency by authorities. Das and Ranka's age was also asked by the court, which underlined that they are not Gen Zs. Das is 27 years old and Ashutosh Ranka is 31. It said that these questions become relevant when there is a possibility of a breach of peace.

Although the court observed that people have the right to protest, it becomes crucial to examine who the protesters are, what their intentions are and what they do in life.

It said that if the objective of a protest was to change the government, it done through elections in a democracy. Therefore, questions regarding the protesters' identities, intentions and occupations become relevant in such cases, the court said.

CJP calls for Das, Ranka's release

Das and Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police while they headed to the Jantar Mantar that has been de-notified as a protest site. They were later produced in front of SEM at Mandir Marg police station, which subsequently sent them to judicial custody that ends on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the duo moved to high court and had sought a night hearing.

The duo, along with CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke, were detained ahead of the social media outfit's Jantar Mantar protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month. However, they were detained in a massive crackdown by the Delhi Police and were released only after the trio signed a bond under which they were directed against participating in any activity that affects peace and tranquillity for a year.

On October 14, Das and Ranka were detained against after they attempted to wave the national flag at the non-de-notified Jantar Mantar. They were sent for a five-day judicial custody, which was extended till October 21 later.

The CJP has called for their immediate release, while it continues targeting Kumar and the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP has demanded that the SIR must be halted immediately.

"The mandatory procedure under Section 140 BNSS was not followed for rejecting the Surety showing complete misapplication of the law in the impugned order. That delay and obstruction in the acceptance and verification of sureties frustrates the very purpose of release," their plea before the high court stated.

"The Ld. SEM has arbitrarily exercised their powers to extend judicial custody of the petitioners under Section 135(3) BNSS. This is because the basis of judicial custody is 'in default of execution of the bond'.However, the basis is incorrect in view of the petitioner's sureties produced on 19.10.2026 being in accordance with law," it added.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to Crime Branch