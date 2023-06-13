Delhi: Heat wave continues to batter NCR, max temperature reaches 41 degrees Celsius; rain expected on June 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heat wave continues to batter NCR

Delhi weather update: The Delhi-NCR will continue to reel under severe heatwave even today (Tuesday). While the maximum temperature has reached 41 degrees Celsius, minimum was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted strong surface winds during the day, with a speed of 25-35 kmph, and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the IMD predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days. Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places.

Even though the southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1, the overall rainy days would see a delay of a week. The central and western parts of India, which form the core monsoon zone, may also face challenges in coping with the drying effects due to inadequate rainfall early in the season, Skymet Weather said. The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1.

Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy on Monsoons:

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, the private agency said. While monsoon rains usually cover Maharashtra, Odisha, and half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar by June 15, the monsoon stream is still grappling to settle over these areas.