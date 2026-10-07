Delhi HC orders case against 6 CBI officials, finds false information was given to court

The Delhi High Court has ordered that a case be registered against six CBI officials over allegations that they filed a false response before the court. The order came after the court heard a petition filed by former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Ashok Kumar Agarwal.

The High Court also set aside an order passed by the special judge at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, who had refused to initiate proceedings against the six CBI officials. The High Court found that the officials had placed factually incorrect information before the court.

What is the case about?

The CBI had registered a disproportionate assets case against IRS officer Ashok Kumar Agarwal. On January 13, 2016, the Delhi High Court declared the CBI's prosecution sanction in the case invalid. The special court then acquitted Agarwal on March 10, 2016.

Agarwal later filed a petition seeking the return of documents seized from him. In its response filed on August 2, 2016, the CBI said discussions with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the administrative ministry were still underway over further legal action.

However, the Ministry of Law had already given its opinion on June 8, 2016, that there were no strong grounds for filing an appeal before the Supreme Court. According to the case, no such discussion was pending and only internal deliberations were taking place.

Agarwal subsequently sought action against the CBI officials under Section 340 of the CrPC for allegedly filing a false affidavit and making a false statement. The special court rejected his application on October 25, 2025, following which he approached the Delhi High Court.

What did the High Court find?

The High Court found that the Ministry of Law had given its legal opinion on June 8, 2016, rejecting the request to file an SLP. However, the CBI's then Joint Director Vineet Vinayak removed this information from the file and replaced it with a claim that discussions with the concerned department were still ongoing.

The CBI then filed its response before the court on August 2, 2016. The High Court found that the fact that the legal opinion had already been received was deliberately withheld and concealed from the court.

The court also found that the then CBI Joint Director Vineet Vinayak had made a cutting in blue ink and inserted the internal draft letter into the file. A screenshot of the cutting is now part of the court record.

After hearing the matter, the Delhi High Court directed that a written complaint be filed against the six CBI officials under Sections 191, 193 and 209 of the IPC.

Six CBI officials named

The officials against whom action has been ordered are:

Vineet Vinayak - then Joint Director Amit Kumar - then Head of Branch (HoB) Sushil Diwan - then Sub-Inspector Raman Tyagi - then Superintendent of Police (SP) Prem Kumar Gautam - then Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Azad - then Special Public Prosecutor (Special PP)

The High Court's order sets the process of initiating proceedings against the six officials in motion over the alleged submission of false information before the court.

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