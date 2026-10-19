Delhi HC allows rape survivor to terminate 31-week abortion: 'Can't expect minor to bear burden of childbirth'

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has permitted the termination of a 31-week pregnancy of a 16-year-old sexual assault survivor, observing that it would be inappropriate to expect a minor to bear the burden of childbirth and raising a child.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the procedure can be done up to 20 weeks of gestation period in ordinary cases and 24 weeks in certain categories, such as rape survivors.

What did the court say?

The court noted that termination of pregnancy in cases involving minor rape survivors cannot be reduced merely to be defined as the right of a sexually assaulted woman but also has to be recognised as a human right as it affects the dignified existence of a victim if the same is not permitted.

"Thus, it was held that it would not be appropriate to expect the minor rape victim to take the burden of giving birth and raising a child, especially in a situation where she herself is passing through the age of adolescence," Justice Mini Pushkarna said.

The Delhi High Court noted that the medical board had found the minor medically fit to undergo the termination procedure and allowed the prayer in the best interest of the minor survivor.

The court was informed that the survivor had already been admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in Delhi. It directed the doctors to preserve the foetal tissue for DNA testing required in the criminal case.

The court also directed the state to bear the expenses of the medical procedure. It further said that if the child is born alive, the hospital's medical superintendent must ensure that all possible assistance is provided to the baby.

"In that case, as per the wish of the minor and her family, such child be given in adoption as per prescribed procedure. The identity of the petitioner/ minor survivor shall be strictly protected.

The court passed the order on a plea filed on behalf of the girl, who became pregnant after a sexual assault. The victim and her mother wished to terminate the pregnancy since its continuation would result in grave mental injury to the minor petitioner.

(With PTI inputs)

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