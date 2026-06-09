Delhi 'half encounter': Hashim Baba gang shooter, accused in Shahdara double murder, nabbed by crime branch

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Crime Branch teams carried out a “half encounter” and arrested a wanted shooter linked to gangster Hashim Baba in the Shastri Park area. The accused, identified as Amir alias Salim, was wanted in connection with a double murder case from two years ago, in which a person and nephew were shot dead on Diwali night in Shahdara while celebrating outside their home.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Yadav, the accused had been on the run since the incident. Acting on a tip-off from a secret informer, a trap was laid near the metro depot area in Shastri Park.

Around 10:48 PM, a team led by Inspector Man and Inspector Sundar Gautam intercepted a suspect matching the description. On being surrounded by the police team, the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the officers.

In response, Head Constable Manoj fired in self-defence, targeting the suspect’s leg. The bullet injured the accused, who was subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

The injured accused was later secured by police, bringing an end to a two-year-long manhunt in the case.

Murder accused arrested after two-month manhunt

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested a man accused of killing an acquaintance in northwest Delhi, bringing an end to a two-month-long search that spanned several states and areas near the Indo-Nepal border.

The accused, identified as Suman Kumar Jha, was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Ramesh Yadav, also known as Ravan. The victim’s body was discovered in March after he was found injured and later declared dead by doctors.

The incident came to light on March 23, when an unidentified injured man was found and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Medical staff declared him dead. A murder case was formally registered at Adarsh Nagar police station on March 26.

To solve the case, police formed a dedicated team that examined nearly 150 CCTV camera recordings and gathered both local and technical intelligence. During the investigation, officers identified Suman Kumar Jha as the main suspect.

According to police, Jha, who lives in Gurugram and originally hails from the Saptari district of Nepal, had been on the run and frequently changed locations to avoid arrest. He is believed to have moved towards the Indo-Nepal border, with intelligence later suggesting he was hiding in Nepal.

Acting on specific information, police tracked his movements to Madhubani in Bihar, where he was eventually located and arrested.

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