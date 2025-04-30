Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in Dilli Haat, over 10 fire tenders rushed to spot | Video Delhi fire: According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out at around 8:55 pm and 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's iconic destination and entertainment hub, Dilli Haat' on Wednesday evening (April 30). According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire broke out at around 8:55 pm, and 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The incident took place inside a shop in Delhi Haat. The fire has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. "We received a call regarding fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders. We have also informed the police about the matter," the official said.

More fire tenders will be deployed if needed, he said, adding that there was no information regarding any injuries to anyone so far.

(With inputs from Ila Kazmi)