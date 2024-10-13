Delhi Gym owner murder: Main shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested after encounter with police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Madhur alias Ayaan

In a major success, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs who was allegedly involved in the murder of a gym owner. The arrest came after an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Narela area, officials said.

The accused identified as Madhur alias Ayaan is a resident of Kabir Nagar. He sustained bullet injuries in both his legs in the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital, the police officials added. At around 8 pm on Saturday, a Special Cell team received a tip-off about Madhur's movement on the Narela-Bawana road. The team laid a trap and signalled Madhur, who was on a motorcycle, to stop near a housing complex around 9 pm.

However, Madhur opened fire after seeing the police team, an officer said. The police team retaliated. A total of 11 rounds were fired from both sides, he said. The officer said, "In this shootout, Madhur sustained bullet injuries in his right knee and left ankle. A bullet fired by the accused hit Sub-Inspector Adesh Kumar, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket."

A .32 semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from the encounter spot. Moreover, a Honda Hornet bike, on which Madhur was travelling, was also seized, the official said. The police added that the efforts were being made to nab his associate Raju.

Notably, on September 12, Madhur and his associate Raju allegedly shot 35-year-old Nadir Shah dead outside his gym in Greater Kailash 1. According to police, Shah was facing criminal cases, including those of robbery and attempt to murder.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi LG VK Saxena approves 200 new Post Graduate Teachers posts