Delhi: Class 9 students stab 16-year-old to death in full public view for denying treat for new phone, held

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three of his friends for allegedly refusing to give them a treat after purchasing a new phone in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area, the police said on Tuesday (September 24). All three juveniles, all aged 16 years and students of Standard 9 were apprehended in connection with the murder.

How did the incident come to light?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said that a patrol team spotted blood stains near Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur around 7.15 pm on Monday and conducted an enquiry. The local people detailed the incident to the police team that a group of boys stabbed one boy who was then shifted to the LNJP Hospital.

The victim was identified as Sachin who was a local resident. The incident took place in full public view, the police said. Gupta said Sachin succumbed to injuries in the hospital about an hour later and two stab wounds were found on his back.

Investigation into the incident

The DCP said that further investigation has revealed Sachin and one of his friends were returning home after buying a mobile phone when they ran into the three boys. "The group demanded a party or a treat to celebrate the purchase but Sachin refused. An argument ensued, leading to the stabbing," Gupta added.

She said a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Shakarpur police station and the trio was apprehended from the locality on Tuesday. Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused.

A dagger used in the murder has also been recovered from the accused, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs colleague, her parents in Raghubir Nagar area