Delhi: Greater Kailash residents protest upcoming private hospital in area, cite traffic and noise concerns Residents of Greater Kailash in Delhi are protesting the construction of a 400-bed private hospital in their neighbourhood, citing concerns over increased traffic, noise pollution, and commercial encroachment. They argue that the hospital will bring congestion and disrupt the area's peace.

New Delhi:

Residents of Greater Kailash in South Delhi have taken to the streets to protest the construction of a major private hospital in their area, arguing that the upscale residential neighbourhood does not need commercial projects that could disrupt the local environment. Holding placards and banners, the protesters voiced concerns that the planned 400-bed hospital, currently in its early construction phase, would lead to severe traffic congestion, noise pollution, and overcrowding in the area. Many argued that with several well-established hospitals already located nearby, there is no need for a new facility that could bring additional commercial activities and footfall to the otherwise quiet residential locality.

The hospital project, being jointly developed by two large corporate groups, has sparked fears among locals that it will transform the area into a commercial hub, attracting not just patients but also medical stores, diagnostic centres, and other businesses. Residents worry that this will lead to constant vehicle congestion, making daily life difficult for the approximately 50,000 people living in Greater Kailash-1.

"Once the hospital opens, it will not just be patients. There will be endless ambulance sirens, crowded footpaths, and street vendors. Our quiet residential area will become another Yusuf Sarai, where encroachment and chaos are the norm," said one protester, referencing the busy commercial market known for its congested lanes and overcrowded streets.

Noise and safety concerns

Many protesters raised concerns about noise pollution, pointing out that ambulance sirens could become a constant disturbance, disrupting the peace of the area day and night. One of the posters read, "We don't want our peaceful neighborhood to be ruined by round-the-clock ambulance noise and overcrowding."

Allegations of land misuse, corruption

Adding to the controversy, residents have alleged that the hospital is being built on land owned by a charitable trust, with some even accusing the developers of obtaining construction permits through illegal means.

The planned hospital site is located in front of the Archana Complex, a popular commercial area, adding to fears that the new facility could further strain local infrastructure. With over 50,000 residents reportedly opposing the project, the protest highlights the ongoing struggle in cities between urban expansion and the preservation of residential spaces.