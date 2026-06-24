Delhi govt to undertake safety inspection of 923 coaching centres after Lucknow fire tragedy, issues order

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it will undertake safety inspection of 923 coaching centres after Lucknow fire tragedy and directives issued for immediate special inspections in coaching hubs. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Fire Services, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to swing into immediate action.

Special inspection drive will be conducted in three major coaching hubs

A comprehensive and special inspection drive will be conducted across Delhi's three major coaching hubs—Mukherjee Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, and Katwaria Sarai. During this drive, compliance with fire safety norms and building bylaws will be rigorously examined.

The development comes two days after a massive fire in a Lucknow building claimed 15 lives. The building, which caught on fire in Lucknow, housed an animation centre, among other establishments, and most of the victims who lost their lives were students.

MCD will provide the agencies with details of 923 coaching centres: Sood

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the MCD will provide the agencies with details of 923 coaching centres surveyed across Delhi to facilitate coordinated action.

Sood also directed the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other departments concerned to initiate action against institutions found violating prescribed safety standards or operating in contravention of applicable regulations.

The MCD has been asked to submit a daily action taken report to the minister's office on enforcement and compliance measures, according to the statement. The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting attended by officials from the Home Department, MCD, Urban Development Department, Delhi Fire Service, DDMA and the Directorate of Higher Education, it stated.

Sood reviews safety standards, existing regulatory mechanism for coaching institutes

The minister also reviewed safety standards, infrastructure and the existing regulatory mechanism governing coaching institutes. He informed that the Directorate of Higher Education is preparing a regulatory framework for coaching centres to address regulatory gaps, strengthen accountability, improve safety standards and establish a transparent oversight mechanism.

Sood asserted that student safety and welfare were the government's priority and warned that institutions found compromising safety through negligence or non-compliance would face strict action.

"The safety and welfare of students is our highest priority. Any negligence affecting student safety will not be tolerated. All coaching institutes must strictly comply with safety norms and guidelines issued by the Government and the Courts from time to time," the minister said.

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