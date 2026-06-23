Delhi govt to provide cashless medical facility to construction workers: Check benefits and eligibility

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Tuesday (June 23) approved a health insurance scheme for registered construction workers and their family members, providing cashless medical treatment coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government expects to spend around Rs 200 crore annually on the scheme.

The Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme will benefit about 2.70 lakh registered workers and their families, covering around 10 lakh people, it said.

Cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

Under the scheme, each registered construction worker will be eligible for cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the coverage for a worker's family will extend up to Rs 10 lakh, according to Chief Minister Gupta.

CM Gupta said the treatment process will be entirely cashless, ensuring that workers and their families do not face any financial burden during medical emergencies. The scheme will also cover family members of registered workers, including their spouses, children, and parents, under the cashless healthcare facility.

Benefits of the scheme

The scheme will also provide annual health check-ups for registered workers and their spouses. In addition, beneficiaries will have access to free outdoor and indoor patients department services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, emergency medical assistance, and referral services.

Healthcare services will also be delivered through mobile medical units at construction sites and in areas with a high concentration of workers, she said.

According to the chief minister, digital health records of beneficiaries will be created under the scheme, and a modern beneficiary tracking system will be developed to ensure effective monitoring and transparency in service delivery.

The Chief Minister said construction workers are the backbone of the capital's development and that strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority for the government.

She said the Cabinet approved the health scheme, keeping in mind the challenges faced by workers who are routinely exposed to stone-cutting dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery, and physically demanding working conditions.

Under tough working conditions, the construction workers are vulnerable to silicosis (a lung disease), respiratory ailments, skin disorders, and other serious health problems, the chief minister said, and added that a comprehensive health protection scheme for this section had long been lacking.

Also Read: Delhi's big housing push: Slum rehab cut-off extended to Jan 2025; 20 lakh to benefit

Also Read: Delhi LG TS Sandhu visits zero-waste colony, pushes MCD to replicate model across the capital