Delhi govt to launch Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on Raksha Bandhan: Check who can get Rs 2,500 monthly

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is set to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana on Raksha Bandhan, under which eligible women from economically weaker sections will receive Rs 2,500 per month directly in their bank accounts. According to sources, the scheme is likely to be formally launched on August 28, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil it. The initiative has been projected as a major welfare push for women in the national capital.

20 to 22 lakh women will benefit

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the government is preparing to roll out the scheme for financially vulnerable women. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the monthly assistance will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

The Delhi government has almost completed the necessary preparations for this scheme. The online registration portal is ready, and eligibility criteria have also been determined. A budget of Rs 5,110 crore was allocated for this scheme in the year 2026-27. Approximately 20 to 22 lakh women in Delhi will benefit from this scheme.

Who will be eligible for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana?

According to sources, the scheme will be available to women who meet the following criteria:

Age between 21 and 60 years

Annual family income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh

Must be a resident of Delhi

Priority may be given to women holding ration cards

However, some categories of women will not be eligible under the scheme. These include:

Women employed in government jobs

Income tax payers

Women already receiving a government pension

Women who own a car

How to apply

Applications for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will be accepted only through online mode. Women applying under the scheme will have to provide the following details:

Aadhaar card

Name and date of birth

Gender

Father’s or mother’s name

Marital status

Mobile number

Email ID

Duration of stay in Delhi

Aadhaar-linked bank account details

Self-declaration form

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