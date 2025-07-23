Delhi govt to launch innovation competition to cut pollution from heavy vehicles with prize up to Rs 50 lakh Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the challenge will also involve finding solutions to reduce emissions from BS-IV compliant vehicles. From November 1, only BS-VI (Bharat Stage 6), CNG or EV commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter the city.

New Delhi:

With the deadline for the ban on BS-IV diesel heavy vehicles fast approaching in the national capital, the Delhi government is gearing up to launch a high-stakes innovation competition aimed at tackling the issue head-on. The move seeks to crowdsource cutting-edge solutions to retrofit older diesel trucks and bring them up to the cleaner and more efficient BS-VI emission standards. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will be spearheading the initiative. In a bold and promising move to encourage participation, the government has also planned to offer a grand prize between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for any workable and scalable technology that can help reduce vehicular pollution without requiring full replacement of existing trucks.

Focus on particulate matter reduction

"If commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi, it would lead to a crisis. We will hold this challenge to invite solutions for retrofitting of BS-IV trucks," Sirsa said. This will also help in curbing pollution in the national capital, the environment minister added. The challenge will also involve finding solutions to reduce emissions from BS-IV compliant vehicles. "The innovation challenge will be focused on identifying and promoting low-cost, easy-to-maintain and effective technological solutions capable of reducing/absorbing PM2.5 and PM10 emissions (of at least twice the amount emitted) from BS-IV vehicles operating," the minister said.

Health threats from PM2.5 and PM10

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, about the width of a human hair. These are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks. On the other hand, PM10 are coarser particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, about the width of 10 human hairs. While not as concerning as PM2.5, these can still irritate the airways and worsen respiratory problems.

New entry norms from November 1

From November 1, only BS-VI (Bharat Stage 6), CNG or EV commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter the city. The Bharat stage emission standards are standards instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The innovation challenge will be held in three stages — in the first stage, the proposal will be evaluated based on the paper submitted; the second stage will be focused on carrying out an exhaustive study of the proposal, following which Rs 5 lakh will be given for testing the technology as part of the third stage. The certification will be given by The National Physical Laboratory (NPL), officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi govt extends current EV policy till March 2026 to enable wider public consultation