Delhi govt to introduce unified helpline for registering complaints related to waterlogging, other issues PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said citizens will no longer need to worry about which department is responsible for their issue, they simply have to call 311 and complaint will be registered.

New Delhi:

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Monday made a big announcement, saying the Delhi government is planning to introduce a unified helpline number for registering complaints to any department.

After visiting the NDMC Control Room, Verma stated that with the BJP now in power at the Centre, coordination between the departments of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has significantly improved.

"Our vision is ‘One Delhi, One Number’; citizens will no longer need to worry about which department is responsible for their issue. They simply have to call 311, and the complaint will be redirected to the appropriate department immediately," the PWD minister said.

Verma said that at the integrated command centre, people would be able to register complaints related to the MCD, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and flood control department in the next few days.

"Currently each department has its own helpline number; many a time, people call, but they do not know which department's jurisdiction is related to their complaint. This new setup is being developed specifically keeping the upcoming monsoon season in mind," the minister said.

"Whether it is waterlogging, broken roads, choked drains, or overflowing sewers, citizens will no longer have to run from one department to another for redressal," he said.

The PWD minister informed that a joint meeting of all concerned departments will be held within the next two to three days.

"This meeting will finalize the operational structure of the command centre, deployment of departmental representatives, accountability systems, and technical integration. We are attaching the feeds of separate helplines to NDMC's command, and in the next two to three days that work should be completed," Verma said.

To tackle waterlogging more efficiently, the minister also announced that all pumping stations across the capital will be upgraded with automated systems.

"This will accelerate water drainage and provide technical support to field teams at all levels," he added. During the monsoon, the centre will operate 24x7, ensuring real-time tracking and resolution of every complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)