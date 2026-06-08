Delhi govt to hire retired Agniveers in fire services, proposal discussed at DDMA meet

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at strengthening Delhi's emergency response infrastructure, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has proposed the recruitment of retired Agniveers to fill vacant positions in the Delhi Fire Service. The proposal was discussed during an important meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by the Lieutenant Governor. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ministers Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma, along with senior officials, were also present at the meeting.

Proposal to strengthen Delhi fire service

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor suggested that retired Agniveers could be engaged to address existing manpower shortages in the Delhi Fire Service. Officials also directed teams constituted last week to submit their Action Taken Reports (ATRs) within the stipulated timeline. The focus of the meeting remained on enhancing Delhi's preparedness for emergencies and improving disaster response capabilities. The proposal is being viewed as a step towards leveraging the skills and training of former Agniveers while simultaneously addressing staffing gaps in critical public safety services.

Review of illegal buildings and fire safety measures

The DDMA meeting also reviewed ongoing operations against illegal constructions in the national capital. Discussions were held on the misuse of fire safety licences, enforcement measures, and future preparedness strategies. Authorities assessed the vulnerabilities that make Delhi susceptible to disasters and emergencies and explored ways to improve resilience and response mechanisms. Officials stressed that while strict action is necessary to ensure compliance and public safety, enforcement measures should not create unnecessary inconvenience for ordinary citizens.

Focus on better disaster preparedness

The meeting underlined the importance of strengthening Delhi's disaster management framework amid growing urban challenges. Authorities emphasised that disaster-related vulnerabilities should be viewed not only as risks but also as opportunities to improve preparedness, build resilience, and create a more efficient emergency response system. The administration is expected to continue reviewing safety protocols and institutional mechanisms to ensure a faster and more coordinated response during emergencies.

Who are Agniveers?

Agniveers are personnel recruited into the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath Scheme introduced by the Central Government in June 2022. The scheme covers recruitment into the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Candidates apply through official recruitment portals and undergo a rigorous selection process that includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), physical fitness assessments and medical examinations. Eligibility criteria vary depending on the post, but applicants are generally required to have passed Class 10 or Class 12 and must be between 17.5 and 22 years of age.

How long does an Agniveer serve?

Under the Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers serve for a total period of four years, including approximately six months of training. After completing their tenure, all Agniveers undergo a performance review. Based on merit, discipline and organisational requirements, up to 25 per cent are retained for regular service in the armed forces and continue serving for a longer duration.

The remaining 75 per cent are released with honour and are eligible for various post-service opportunities. Several central and state government departments, including police forces and security agencies such as the BSF and CISF, have announced provisions to provide preference to former Agniveers in recruitment processes.

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