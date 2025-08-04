Delhi govt tables bill to regulate private school fee hikes: All you need to know The bill aims to regulate fee hikes by private schools in the national capital. The bill seeks to impose strict penalties on schools that hike fees arbitrarily.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday introduced the "Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency in Regulation) Bill, 2025" in the Assembly. While presenting the bill, Sood strongly stated that "education is not a commodity to be sold." "This bill has been brought in to put an end to the commercialisation of education. We are taking action against those mafias who are selling education for profit," he added. The bill aims to regulate fee hikes by private schools in the national capital. The bill seeks to impose strict penalties on schools that hike fees arbitrarily.

Know about the bill

The legislation, approved by the Cabinet on April 29, aims to rein in arbitrary fee hikes in private schools. According to its provisions, first-time violators may face fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Repeat violations could invite penalties of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. If a school fails to refund the excess fee within the specified timeline, the penalty will double after 20 days, triple after 40 days, and continue increasing every 20 days thereafter. Repeated offences may also result in disqualification from holding official positions in school management and the revocation of the right to propose fee revisions in the future.

AAP slams the bill

Despite the government claiming that the bill is in the interest of parents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a strong opposition. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had stated on Sunday that the bill would check the arbitrary practices of schools and protect parents' interests. However, AAP leaders, including senior figure Atishi, have alleged that the bill is designed to benefit private schools instead. The party has questioned the government's intent, asking why the bill was not made public if it truly served the public interest. The political storm is expected to intensify as the bill moves toward further discussions in the Assembly.

