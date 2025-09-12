Delhi govt orders installation of anti-smog guns in high-rises by THIS date: All you need to know According to the public notice by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and other high-rise structures with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to deploy anti-smog guns.

New Delhi:

In a major step to combat rising air pollution, the Delhi government has directed that all private and government buildings with a height of G+5 floors and above must install anti-smog guns by November 29, 2025. The order, announced by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, comes ahead of the winter season when pollution levels and particulate matter like PM10 and PM2.5 rise sharply.

Applicable to commercial and institutional buildings

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the regulation will apply to commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions including universities, and other high-rise structures with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres. Residential houses, societies, and complexes have been exempted from the mandate.

Number of guns based on built-up area

The DPCC has laid down clear guidelines for the number of anti-smog guns required in each building. A minimum of three guns will be needed for buildings with less than 10,000 square metres of built-up area. Properties with 10,001 to 15,000 square metres must install four guns, while those between 15,001 and 20,000 square metres need at least five. For buildings with 20,001 to 25,000 square metres, six guns will be required. An additional gun will be mandatory for every 5,000 square metres beyond this size.

Round-the-year operation except monsoon

The DPCC clarified that the anti-smog guns must remain operational throughout the year, except during the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1. Strict compliance with installation and operational guidelines has been made compulsory.

Govt committed to improving air quality

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Our top priority is to protect residents from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially as winter approaches. Every step necessary is being taken and clear guidelines have been issued to ensure proper implementation. The anti-smog guns will play a key role in improving air quality, and this government is fully committed to providing a healthier environment for the people of Delhi." The DPCC has also urged all building owners and facility managers to act quickly and ensure compliance within the six-month timeline to avoid penalties.

(With inputs from PTI)

