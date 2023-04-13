Good news for Delhiites: LG Saxena declares govt holiday on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LG Saxena declares govt holiday on April 14 on account of Ambedkar jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has declared April 14 (Friday) as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector units (PSU) under Delhi Government on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The order issued by Delhi LG's Office stated: "The Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Friday, the 14th April, 2023 to be a Closed Holiday in all Government offices, Autonomous Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."

About BR Ambedkar

Born on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Ambedkar is also called as the 'Father of The Indian Constitution' as during his tenure as law minister of India from August 29, 1947, to January 24, 1950, he architect the country's constitution which came into force on January 26, 1650. He also played an integral role in shaping the country's economy. Ambedkar established the Finance Commission of India in 1951 and took an important role in constituting the Reserve Bank of India which functions on guidelines and ideas set by him. He spent his life working for the upliftment of the backward communities- Dalits, minorities, Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) and was remembered for architecting the constitution of the country. He died on 6 December 1956.