Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi govt officer, accused of raping friend's teen daughter, arrested

A 51-year-old deputy director in the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government along with his wife was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said police have arrested the bureaucrat and his 50-year-old wife both in connection with the incident. "The accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani, residents of Shakti Enclave in Burari area. Seema is a housewife. The case was registered on August 13," Kalsi said.

Premoday Khakha has been accused of raping a minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had earlier said. Khakha's wife also allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the government officer. He also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm, officials said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi rejected reports that a government officer, who has been accused in a rape case of a teen, has worked with her as an OSD officer. Speaking to ANI, she said, "This is a completely false thing. He (the accused) has never worked with me as an OSD."

What is the case?

The girl was staying with the accused - a deputy director in the department - and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020. On rape accused Delhi Govt official, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is a horrific incident...This incident has shamed humanity. Action should have been taken by now. Since action was not taken, CM Arvind Kejriwal has himself ordered the suspension of the official..."

Taking cognisance of the matter, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women said, "A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him..."

ALSO READ | 'Completely false': Delhi Minister Atishi on rape accused govt officer being her OSD

ALOS READ | Delhi govt officer raped friend's minor daughter, his wife terminated teen’s pregnancy