Delhi: Govt officer falls from 7th floor of Shastri Bhawan after monkey attack, injured The officer was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with multiple injuries including a fracture on his hand. He is undergoing treatment.

New Delhi:

A 33-year-old government official was seriously injured on Monday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan while trying to escape a monkey attack, police said. The officer was on a phone call near a balcony when a monkey suddenly attacked him.

The officer, Deepak Khoda, who is part of the Central Secretariat Service, reportedly startled by the money, stepped back in an attempt to save himself, lost his balance, and fell from the seventh floor of the building.

He sustained multiple injuries including a fracture on his hand and was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials said that CCTV footage is being examined and eyewitnesses present at the spot are being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events.

Also Read: Former DU President Ronak Khatri receives death threat, asked to pay Rs 5 crore

Also Read: Delhi: Three killed in late-night accident on Mukundpur flyover in an apparent hit-and-run case