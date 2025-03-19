Delhi govt may rename Mohalla Bus Service to 'Namo Bus', roll out 2,000 new buses in April The Delhi government is likely to rename the Mohalla Bus Service to 'Namo Bus', with 'Antyodaya Bus' also being considered as an alternative. According to sources, 'Namo Bus' is the top contender among the shortlisted names.

The Delhi government is considering renaming the 'Mohalla Bus Service' to 'Namo Bus' or 'Antyodaya Bus', with 'Namo Bus' reportedly being the preferred option. This initiative aims to enhance public transportation in narrow and congested areas of the city. The service is set to launch on April 1, introducing 200 new electric buses to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

The 'Mohalla Bus Service' was initially introduced by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2024 to provide better transportation in densely populated areas. The current administration plans to expand this initiative by incorporating additional buses, including 12-meter and 9-meter models, totaling 2,000 new buses to be added to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet in early April.

This proposal follows the government's recent decision to rename 'Mohalla Clinics' to 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'. Additionally, there have been suggestions from BJP legislators to rename areas such as Najafgarh, Mohammadpur, and Mustafabad, indicating a broader strategy to rebrand public services and localities in the capital.

The introduction of these new buses is expected to significantly improve public transportation in Delhi, offering residents more efficient and accessible options for their daily commutes.

(Reported by Anamika Gaur)