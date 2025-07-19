Delhi govt launches month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1with Schools, RWAs playing key role Campaign to involve schools, RWAs, and community groups; a dedicated portal to be launched for citizen participation.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government will kick off a massive, month-long cleanliness campaign starting August 1, with the active involvement of schools, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and local community groups, Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announced on Friday.

The campaign, initiated in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for enhanced sanitation efforts, aims to bring about visible improvements in the capital’s cleanliness, particularly in underdeveloped and neglected areas. Minister Sood reviewed the preparations for the campaign during a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Calling cleanliness a “collective responsibility,” Sood emphasised that the impact of the campaign must be felt on the ground. He urged all stakeholders to ensure wide participation and effective execution.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, Revenue Department, IT Department, and all district magistrates.

Sood directed that special attention be given to unauthorised colonies, slums, and other underserved areas through intensified awareness campaigns. He encouraged RWAs and local groups to take ownership of cleanliness in their neighbourhoods, stressing that their participation would be crucial to the campaign's success.

In a significant move, both government and private schools will be engaged in the campaign. Students will be encouraged to take on the role of “Cleanliness Ambassadors” and inspire their families and communities to maintain hygiene in and around their surroundings. Activities will not be limited to school campuses but will extend to public spaces such as parks, streets, markets, and religious places.

“All government offices will conduct internal cleanliness drives during the first two days of the campaign,” the minister said.

To support the campaign digitally, the Urban Development Department and MCD have been instructed to launch a dedicated portal. Citizens and RWAs will be able to register, upload photos of cleaned spots, and report areas that need attention.

The Revenue Department will form teams comprising three senior officers each to directly engage with RWAs and promote hygiene awareness. To maximise public engagement, Sood also proposed the involvement of celebrities and cultural outreach through street plays, songs, posters, and public announcements.

With a robust action plan and multi-stakeholder involvement, the Delhi government is aiming to set a strong example in urban cleanliness and civic responsibility in the coming month.

(PTI input)