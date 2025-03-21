Delhi govt launches 'mobile dental clinics' for free check-up: Check facilities, other details The initiative was launched in collaboration with Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) with an aim to bring modern dental care directly to the doorsteps of Delhi's residents, especially in underprivileged areas.

In a bid to make oral healthcare more accessible, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh inaugurated six advanced mobile dental clinics on Thursday. As per an official statement, the initiative was launched in collaboration with Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) with an aim to bring modern dental care directly to the doorsteps of Delhi's residents, especially in underprivileged areas.

Flagging off the mobile clinics on World Oral Health Day, Pankaj Singh said, "Being from the dental fraternity myself, I've seen firsthand how oral health is often neglected. A healthy lifestyle starts with timely medical consultation and the right treatment, including dental care. " The minister further said that these clinics will reach every corner of Delhi, including slums and densely populated areas to ensure that no citizen is deprived of quality dental care," the minister added.

Facilities at mobile dental clinics

Equipped with modern dental chairs, portable X-ray units, ultrasonic scalers, sterilisation units and diagnostic tools, the clinics will provide free services such as oral screenings, fluoride treatments, pain management and basic restorative procedures, according to a statement.

Each vehicle will also features smart televisions and audio devices to educate people about maintaining oral hygiene, as per the statement. The mobile clinics will also collaborate with Delhi government dispensaries, schools and social welfare programmes to reach students, senior citizens and vulnerable communities.

Launch of e-library

The health minister also launched an e-library under the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, offering students and medical professionals free access to thousands of books, journals, and research papers. "This e-library is a significant gift for students and doctors. Digital resources are the future of learning, and we're ensuring financial constraints don't block access to knowledge," he said.

