Delhi govt flags off 400 battery buses, 2,080 more to be added by end of this year, says Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government is also working on an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to strengthen the national capital's transport.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI) on Friday and said this is the power of a triple-engine government. She added that that 2,080 more electric buses will be added by the end of this year.

"Forty-five per cent of Delhi's pollution is caused by vehicles. We are working towards a 100 per cent electric public transport system by next year," she said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said her government is also working on an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to strengthen the capital's transport.

Saying that the early morning rain in the national capital led to waterlogging, traffic jams, and uprooted trees, she said ministers and officials were on the ground monitoring the situation. "Our cabinet minister Parvesh Verma was at Minto Road by 6 am, and officers have been working since 5 am," she said.

"We don't remember any former chief minister or minister personally inspecting flood or sewer situations. We are here to ensure Delhi doesn't suffer due to past neglect," she said.

The chief minister termed the pre-monsoon shower a warning sign for the city's infrastructure and a result of a decade-long backlog in development. "If Delhi doesn't see planned development, such management issues will continue to arise. But today, the entire administration is on its toes to address these challenges," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)