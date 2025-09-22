Delhi govt extends loudspeaker deadline amid festive season; check revised timings The UT government’s decision in this regard has been announced by Manjinder Singh Sirsa. He also thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the decision.

New Delhi:

In view of the ongoing festive season, including Durga Puja and Navratri, the Delhi government has granted a temporary relaxation on the use of loudspeakers and music systems. The permissible time limit has been extended from the usual 10 pm to 12 midnight.

This relaxation will remain in effect until October 3, allowing citizens to celebrate the festivals with fervour while ensuring community participation.

Heartiest congratulations to all on Navratri and Durga Puja! Also, thanks to Chief Minister @gupta_rekhaji, who has permitted the extension of the loudspeaker usage time limit from after 10 PM to midnight. This relaxation will remain in effect from September 22 to October 3.

CM Gupta participates in 'GST Bachat Utsav' campaign

CM Gupta on Monday participated in the 'GST Bachat Utsav' campaign at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over GST reforms, asserting that both traders and buyers were happy over the decision.

She said PM Modi’s initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has ushered in Diwali early for the capital's traders.

"Happy Trader… Happy Family…The markets of Delhi are filled with a festive atmosphere.The #NextGenGST reforms by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji have doubled this celebration. Every businessman has gained confidence in prosperity, and every home has the smile of savings," she posted on X.