Delhi govt declares public holiday for Chhath Puja 2026; check four-day calendar

The Delhi government has declared November 16, 2026, a public holiday across the national capital on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi, also known as Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja. The holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The announcement was shared by the Delhi government through its official social media account on November 10. It stated that Monday, November 16, would be observed as a public holiday across the specified government establishments.

What does the Delhi government notification say?

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government on November 9, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has declared November 16 a public holiday. The notification states that the decision has been taken on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja).

The order applies to all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Will private offices also remain closed?

The notification specifically mentions Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs. It does not mention private offices or establishments under the Central Government. Employees working in private organisations should therefore check with their respective employers regarding holiday arrangements.

When is Chhath Puja 2026? Check the four-day calendar

Chhath Puja will be observed over four days, from November 13 to November 16 this year. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe rituals, offer prayers and observe a fast to express gratitude to the Sun and seek the well-being and prosperity of their families.

The festival is particularly significant in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also observed with devotion in Delhi and several other parts of the country.

Here is the four-day Chhath Puja calendar for 2026:

November 13, Friday: Nahay Khay

The festival begins with Nahay Khay. Devotees take a ritual bath, clean their homes and prepare a traditional meal as they begin their observance.

November 14, Saturday: Kharna

Devotees observe a fast during the day and perform Kharna rituals in the evening. Traditional prasad is prepared and offered before the more rigorous phase of fasting begins.

November 15, Sunday: Sandhya Arghya

This is the main evening ritual of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather near rivers, ponds and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. Traditional offerings, including fruits and thekua, are arranged in baskets.

November 16, Monday: Usha Arghya and Parana

The festival concludes with prayers and offerings to the rising Sun. Devotees offer Usha Arghya in the morning, after which they complete the fast through Parana.

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